President Ramaphosa scores legal victory over public protector

Political analyst Ongama Mtimka said Ramaphosa’s victory was important both legally and politically as he would no longer be compelled to reveal the CR17 campaign donations.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa secured a final legal victory against embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane over his ANC presidential campaign donations, questions of transparency and exorbitance around internal political contestations continue.



The Constitutional Court yesterday upheld the ruling of the North Gauteng high court that Mkhwebane had no legal powers to investigate donations made to the CR17 campaign or to force Ramaphosa to reveal the amount and source of funding for the campaign as she sought to do in her 2019 report...