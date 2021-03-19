Unmasking the ANC MPs who missed the Mkhwebane vote

Bongo on Friday did not want to explain why he did not attend the Tuesday vote, but said he would not have voted for a DA-led process even if he had been present. He said he could not support a party that had taken him to court on allegations of bribery.

“No, I was not present,” he said. “I can confirm I was among the 62 [who did not vote]. I don’t support anything that comes from the DA. I will not support any DA motion.”

Bongo said the national executive committee (NEC) was scheduled to discuss the party’s stance on the Mkhwebane matter this weekend, and that was where he would express his views.

“The decision to remove the public protector must be taken by the NEC of the ANC. It Is in that meeting where we must give guidance as to what we must do in parliament whether we are removing or no,” Bongo said.

“I’m going to have a chance to discuss it in the NEC, air my views, push my points from points of law and the point of politics of the DA.”

He was adamant that should the inquiry recommend Mkhwebane be removed, his party would not support the decision.

In a memo to political parties, parliament said the number of ANC MPs who took part in the vote had been under-reported by three MPs, which means 171 voted in favour of the motion instead of the 168 captured on Tuesday.