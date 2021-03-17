FIC argues it is more than the court seal keeping CR17 bank records confidential

Even if the high court granted the EFF the court order they want to unseal the CR17 bank records, they would still be protected from public disclosure under the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act, counsel for the FIC said in court on Wednesday.

The FIC was arguing to keep confidential its report and annexed bank statements obtained by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her infamous Bosasa investigation.

Based on these records, Mkhwebane revealed in her report that the CR17 campaign, which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa elected ANC president in December 2017, had raised millions of rand.

Mkhwebane said in her report the amount of money raised gave rise to a “risk of some sort of state capture” and directed the speaker of parliament to require Ramaphosa to disclose his donors.

When Ramaphosa challenged the report in court, Mkhwebane submitted the FIC documents to court under rule 53, which requires decision makers whose decisions are taken on review to submit all the documents on which they relied. This would usually have put them in the public domain.

At the request of the president’s lawyers, deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba sealed the bank statements from the public, saying if anyone wished to challenge this they could raise it “in court”.