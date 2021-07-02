Travel discounts for stokvels and travel clubs

South African National Parks (SANParks) has launched new products for stokvels and travel clubs that offer special payment terms and discounted rates.

SANParks Tourism Development and Marketing Executive Hapiloe Sello says these groups are being targeted because they comprise different personalities and profiles.

“[These] range from the ordinary grandmother to the high-earning chief executive officers of companies and large corporate and public sector institutions. There are over 800 000 registered stokvels and even more formal and informal travel clubs/groups in South Africa.

“Travel clubs that qualify include groups of people who have special interests, such as hiking or biking, but also groups of friends and large families that enjoy group travel,” she explains.

To qualify for the favourable payment terms, stokvels and travel clubs have to register through the travel trade team at SANParks’ reservations department.

Once registered with SANParks, the group will receive a client code that can be used whenever a booking is made.

The client code will automatically qualify the group for favourable payment terms and special discounts.

“Our new stokvel and travel club product allows a group of 10 or more people to contribute money towards a combined visit to our parks on a future date of their choice,” says Sello.

SANParks is offering a 20% discount at the following destinations:

Matyholweni Rest Camp in Addo Elephant National Park.

Agulhas Main Camp in Agulhas National Park.

Augrabies Falls National Park.

Bontebok National Park.

Wilderness Ebb-and-Flow in Garden Route National Park.

Glen Reenen and Golden Gate Hotel in Golden Gate Highlands National Park.

Mopani Rest Camp in Kruger National Park.

Skukuza Safari Lodge in Kruger National Park.

Bontle Tented Camp in Marakele National Park.

Leokwe Rest Camp in Mapungubwe National Park.

Mosu Lodge in Mokala National Park.

The discount applies to bookings for the following dates:

22/08/2021 to 20/09/2021

12/10/2021 to 30/11/2021

19/01/2022 to 16/03/2022

03/05/2022 to 14/06/2022

21/08/2022 to 20/09/2022

11/10/2022 to 30/11/2022.

For more information or to register and make bookings, call 012 426 5025 or email traveltrade@sanparks.org. For information on the product, visit www.sanparks.org

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.