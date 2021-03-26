MK vets want ANC top six scolded for order to vote with DA on Mkhwebane

The ANC’s top six officials, who include President Cyril Ramaphosa and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, should be reprimanded by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) for ordering ANC MPs to vote in favour of a parliamentary process to test public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

This is according to a letter sent to the office of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Friday by Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe ahead of a weekend-long meeting of the ANC NEC that started on Friday morning. The NEC is the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between national congresses.

In his strongly worded letter, Maphatsoe argues that the ANC’s national office bearers erred by instructing the party’s parliamentary caucus to vote in favour of an independent panel report stemming from a motion sponsored by the DA.

The National Assembly last week voted in favour of a panel report that recommended a special committee be instituted to investigate Mkhwebane’s fitness to occupy her position after it found a prima facie case of incompetence against her.

The independent panel was asked to assess the case against Mkhwebane by speaker Thandi Modise following a motion of no confidence in Mkhwebane by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.