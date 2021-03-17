Mantashe reins in defiant party members

ANC MPs toe the line — Mkhwebane must be probed

Just hours after protesting against a vote in favour of an inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, some ANC MPs sympathetic to her caved in after the party's top brass gave them a line of march.



The MPs, including Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe, had said they would not participate in the vote on Tuesday to institute an inquiry against Mkhwebane...