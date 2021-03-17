Mantashe reins in defiant party members
ANC MPs toe the line — Mkhwebane must be probed
Just hours after protesting against a vote in favour of an inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, some ANC MPs sympathetic to her caved in after the party's top brass gave them a line of march.
The MPs, including Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe, had said they would not participate in the vote on Tuesday to institute an inquiry against Mkhwebane...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.