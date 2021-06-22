South Africa

Trio in court for R80m Northern Cape paving tender fraud

By Staff Reporter - 22 June 2021 - 09:14
A tender in Springbok has come under scrutiny.
A tender in Springbok has come under scrutiny.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A former municipal manager and two company directors appeared in the Springbok magistrate's court this week facing charges of fraud involving a R79.9m tender.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said a construction company was selected as a successful bidder by the Nama Khoi municipality in Springbok in the Northern Cape in 2013 to render a three-year paving service.

“It is alleged that the company did not meet the necessary requirements and the procurement process was allegedly flouted.”

The trio are expected to appear again in the same court on September 20.

TimesLIVE

Racketeering charges added to eThekwini tender R320m graft

Gumede and her co-accused appeared in the Durban high court on Monday for a pretrial hearing.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight