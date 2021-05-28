Neighbours and a hostel dweller cashed in on R431m tenders

Company details reveal shocking info on owners suspected of Covid-19 graft

Some of the owners of the companies that benefited from R431m worth of contracts to “deep clean” and decontaminate Gauteng schools and whose assets have been seized are registered as neighbours in an exclusive Joburg estate while another is a hostel dweller.



Sowetan has established that at least three companies who benefited from the contracts belong to two individuals boasting Dainfern Golf Estate addresses. The secure 320ha luxury residential complex is situated in the north of Joburg. ..