Corruption Watch 'deeply troubled' by trends in school and health sectors

Corruption Watch says there are “deeply troubling” trends of corruption at schools and within the health-care sector in SA.

The organisation shared details in its 2020 edition of Analysis of Corruption Trends (ACT) report, released on Tuesday.

“Even after our long-running campaign exposing acts of corruption in schools, we continue to receive complaints about graft perpetuated by administrators and educators,” read the report. “In the schools where corruption cases were collected, misappropriation of resources accounts for 19% of the cases. This is deeply troubling.”

Whistle-blowers described how principals, helped by school governing body members, mismanaged and stole funds earmarked for obtaining resources and buying supplies for the national schools nutrition programme.

“Another prevalent form of corruption is employment irregularities, which account for 17% of school corruption cases received. In this regard, we have been informed that teachers with fraudulent qualifications and certifications are employed and earning a salary commensurate with that of legitimate professionals,” said the report.