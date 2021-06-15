Racketeering charges added to eThekwini tender R320m graft

The state has added charges of racketeering in the R320m tender scandal involving controversial former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others.

The indictment revealed that seven counts of racketeering had been added. The accused also face charges of fraud, corruption, fraud by omission, contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, contravention of the Organised Crime Act and contravention of the Local Government Municipal Systems Act...