Gauteng taking disciplinary steps over Covid-19 graft

Gauteng has already initiated disciplinary steps and civil action against senior government officials implicated in wrongdoing in line with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) progress report, according to premier David Makhura.

Makhura said his government received a progress report from the SIU on September 22 about the ongoing investigation into irregularities in the procurement of goods and services related to the Covid-19 pandemic in the province.

“Details will be announced next week, once all due legal processes have been concluded,” Makhura said.

The provincial government is facing a R2bn personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal, which led to health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, being placed on leave to allow for investigations.

Masuku’s wife, Loyiso, a member of Johannesburg’s mayoral committee, has also stepped aside until the ANC takes a decision about her future.