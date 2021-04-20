Contractors march on education department demanding end of tender graft.

A group of contractors have marched to the Gauteng department of education demanding the end of alleged corruption in tenders and for more companies to benefit from procurement.

Led by three bikers, the 100 contractors belonging to Concerned Companies Business Forum marched in the Johannesburg inner city from the Library Gardens to the department’s offices in Marshalltown.

Deputy chairperson of the forum, Malume Malefane, accused the department of having an entrenched culture of taking bribes for tenders.

“When you get a purchase order, it is known that you have to pay 10% of the purchase order. That money is paid in cash to an individual. You are either required to pay the money upfront or get the work and pay when you’ve done the work.

“In 2019, I got a purchase order to do maintenance at schools. It was for work worth R450,000. I had to set up an appointment with one of the officials. I met the guy here in town and paid him R45,000. You have to pay because if you do not, you will not get any work,” Malefane said.