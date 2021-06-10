Another KZN Sassa payment point hit by armed robbers

Five armed men made off with an undisclosed sum of cash after robbing a satellite post office outside Durban on Thursday.

SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said the KwaNdengezi post office, west of the city, became the latest target of armed robbers.

Godlwana said five armed men pointed guns at a teller “after she was dropped off at the back entrance and instructed her to open the gate and the door”.

“An undisclosed amount of money was taken, [as well as] 49 Sassa cards and two laptops.”