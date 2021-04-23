Police release photos of state capture inquiry burglary suspects, offer cash reward

Robbers entered the offices in the early hours on April 18, taking one computer and two monitors.

“The investigating team has gathered evidence which indicates that at least three suspects were involved in the robbery.

“Police have subsequently been able to extract from security camera footage clear images of two of the three suspects,” said provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

It also emerged during the preliminary investigation that the suspects were armed at the time of the business robbery, she said.