South Africa

Police release photos of state capture inquiry burglary suspects, offer cash reward

23 April 2021 - 12:51
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
This man is wanted in connection with the recent burglary at the state capture inquiry offices.
This man is wanted in connection with the recent burglary at the state capture inquiry offices.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police on Friday offered a cash reward for information about the burglary at the state capture inquiry’s Johannesburg offices.

Security camera footage of the second suspect.
Security camera footage of the second suspect.
Image: SAPS

Robbers entered the offices in the early hours on April 18, taking one computer and two monitors.

“The investigating team has gathered evidence which indicates that at least three suspects were involved in the robbery.

“Police have subsequently been able to extract from security camera footage clear images of two of the three suspects,” said provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

It also emerged during the preliminary investigation that the suspects were armed at the time of the business robbery, she said.

“The positive identification of these suspects is key to the investigation, hence the cash reward on offer to any individual who can give information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects.”

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is urged not to confront them as they could be armed and dangerous, but to rather contact the investigating officer Lt-Col Mathothe on 079-694-6404.

Alternatively, people with information can call the police Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

