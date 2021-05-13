South Africa

Victims attacked while kids were waiting in the car

Robbers assault elderly couple, then drop off pupils at school

13 May 2021 - 08:20

Two brazen criminals who tied and assaulted an elderly couple and stole household items, including a vehicle with pupils on board, dropped off the kids at their school before fleeing the scene of the crime.

The elderly couple, who run a scholar transport business, were accosted in their home on Tuesday morning in Ga-Abel village in Bolobedu before they could deliver the children to school...

