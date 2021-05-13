Victims attacked while kids were waiting in the car
Robbers assault elderly couple, then drop off pupils at school
Two brazen criminals who tied and assaulted an elderly couple and stole household items, including a vehicle with pupils on board, dropped off the kids at their school before fleeing the scene of the crime.
The elderly couple, who run a scholar transport business, were accosted in their home on Tuesday morning in Ga-Abel village in Bolobedu before they could deliver the children to school...
