Robbers assault elderly couple, then drop off pupils at school

Two brazen criminals who tied and assaulted an elderly couple and stole household items, including a vehicle with pupils on board, dropped off the kids at their school before fleeing the scene of the crime.



The elderly couple, who run a scholar transport business, were accosted in their home on Tuesday morning in Ga-Abel village in Bolobedu before they could deliver the children to school...