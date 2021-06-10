Western Cape officially entering its third wave of Covid-19, says premier

The Western Cape is officially entering a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

The province has not quite passed the threshold of the technical definition, but premier Alan Winde said on Thursday there had been a 31% increase in cases week on week.

“The Western Cape is now entering the third wave due to that sustained increase — and that is very concerning,” he said.

Provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said more than 1,000 people were in Western Cape hospitals with Covid-19, more than 430 people were being diagnosed per day and five to six were dying.

“All districts in the province are on the increase, except for Khayelitsha,” said Cloete.