Gang shoots security guard but abandons stolen cash after crash

A security guard was shot dead during a cross pavement robbery in Giyani, Limpopo.

The guard was ambushed by an armed gang and shot “without a word” being spoken after collecting money at Mopani Super Spar in Giyani on Sunday, said national police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.

Muridili said the suspects fled the scene with a money box.

“The suspects' getaway vehicle was involved in an accident not far from the scene and they fled on foot leaving the money box behind with all the cash,” said Muridili.

A reward of R50,000 has been offered for any information that could help solve the case.

Anyone with information can contact district commissioner Maj-Gen Maggie Mathebula on 082 499 1969 or Col Cecil Machimane on 082 451 7181 or call the Crime Stop number on 0860010111.

TimesLIVE