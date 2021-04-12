Gauteng cops and tracking company arrest robbers after chase and shoot-out

Gauteng authorities arrested four armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase and shoot-out in Kameeldrift, Mpumalanga, on Friday which left one suspect injured.

The arrests were the result of an intelligence-driven operation by a team comprising members of the Hawks’ tactical operations management section, crime intelligence head office, Gauteng traffic department saturation unit, Sedibeng anti-hijacking unit, and Tracker Connect.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the team followed up on information about conspiracy to commit armed robbery which led them to Mpumalanga where the suspects’ vehicle was spotted.

“Upon realising that the team was on their tail, the suspects sped off on Moloto road wherein a high-speed chase and shoot-out ensued,” she said.

The chase ended in Kameeldrift, north east of Pretoria where all three suspects were arrested, including one who was injured in the shoot-out with police.