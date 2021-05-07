WATCH | More dashcam footage of Lloyd Mtombeni's hair-raising escape from armed robbers

More dashcam footage of Lloyd Mtombeni and Leo Prinsloo's escape from armed robbers and protection of a cargo van they were escorting has been released.

The new footage of the shooting incident, which took place on April 22, was shared online by eNCA's Barry Bateman.

The recent footage gives more context to the jaw-dropping incident, as Prinsloo and Mtombeni can be seen taking on the robbers.

They tried to scare them off their attempt to rob a cargo van they were escorting, which is understood to have been carrying cellphones.

Prinsloo tries ramming into the suspect's white Ford Ranger as it drives ahead of them.

He can also be seen trying to chase a black Audi.

Watch the clips below