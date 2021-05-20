South Africa

Robbers storm Durban chicken outlet before escaping with cash

By Mluleki Mdletshe - 20 May 2021 - 10:30
A popular Durban chicken franchise was robbed on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
A popular Durban chicken franchise was robbed on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A gang of armed robbers stormed a Durban fast-food outlet on Thursday morning before making off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics, the incident took places at a Pedros chicken franchise in Glenwood.

“Police are investigating a case of armed robbery after an unknown number of suspects stormed the fast food outlet,” said Emer-G-Med in a statement.

“Witnesses alleged that a number of assailants marched into the restaurant and assaulted the manager, before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

“Authorities confirmed that though the robbers were armed with a gun, no shots were fired.

“The manager, who had been tied up, was assessed on the scene and rejected further treatment.”

TimesLIVE

Second suspect arrested for alleged abduction, murder of Lenasia teacher

A second suspect has been arrested after the murder of schoolteacher Naadira Vanker.
News
1 day ago

Evaton, Vosloorus recorded the highest number of break-ins in the last five years, says safety MEC

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko says 29 police stations have recorded 136 break-ins in the last five years.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X