Robbers storm Durban chicken outlet before escaping with cash
A gang of armed robbers stormed a Durban fast-food outlet on Thursday morning before making off with an undisclosed sum of cash.
According to Emer-G-Med paramedics, the incident took places at a Pedros chicken franchise in Glenwood.
“Police are investigating a case of armed robbery after an unknown number of suspects stormed the fast food outlet,” said Emer-G-Med in a statement.
“Witnesses alleged that a number of assailants marched into the restaurant and assaulted the manager, before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.
“Authorities confirmed that though the robbers were armed with a gun, no shots were fired.
“The manager, who had been tied up, was assessed on the scene and rejected further treatment.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.