Police hunt armed robbers who stole R4m government laptops

The police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a group of armed suspects who stole R4m worth of government laptops on Tuesday.



Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said they were seeking information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects and recovery of the laptops that were stolen from the Limpopo department of rural development at the Absa Building in Polokwane in the early hours of Tuesday...