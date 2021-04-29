Shoot-out in Stellenbosch after cash-in-transit heist at Macassar

A cash-in-transit heist which started in Macassar, Cape Town, on Thursday ended in a shoot-out with the police in Stellenbosch.

Reports emerged at midday of a heist at the Macassar shopping centre involving several robbers armed with assault rifles.

Videos, purportedly depicting the heist, showed men unloading bags from an armoured cash-in-transit van while others pointed firearms at the vehicle’s occupants.

The shopping centre is adjacent to the Macassar police station.