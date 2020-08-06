Sassa paypoint hit as robbers make off with cash in KZN

Gunmen opened fire at a South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) paypoint in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Thursday as officials were issuing payments.

The men struck at about 8am.

“Five or more armed men rapidly moved into the pay site and fired a number of shots.

“They attacked a security guard and robbed him of his firearm.

“The men then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash that was already assigned to paymasters,” said Themba Matlou, Sassa KZN regional manager.

The armed gang escaped the scene in a SA Post Office hired vehicle.

Matlou said two officials suffered minor injuries as they ran for cover while others were left traumatised.

He said beneficiaries were harmed during the incident.