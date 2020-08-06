South Africa

Sassa paypoint hit as robbers make off with cash in KZN

06 August 2020 - 16:19
A Sassa payout point in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, was robbed on Thursday.
A Sassa payout point in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, was robbed on Thursday.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

Gunmen opened fire at a South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) paypoint in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Thursday as officials were issuing payments.

The men struck at about 8am.

“Five or more armed men rapidly moved into the pay site and fired a number of shots.

“They attacked a security guard and robbed him of his firearm.

“The men then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash that was already assigned to paymasters,” said Themba Matlou, Sassa KZN regional manager.

The armed gang escaped the scene in a SA Post Office hired vehicle.

Matlou said two officials suffered minor injuries as they ran for cover while others were left traumatised.

He said beneficiaries were harmed during the incident.

Cash-in-transit gang strikes at KZN Sassa payout point

Police are on the hunt for six men who held up and robbed security personnel of a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle in Ingwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, ...
News
1 day ago

“A case of theft and armed robbery will be opened at Ndwedwe police station. Arrangements are being made to ensure that beneficiaries receive their grants,” said Matlou.

He appealed for those who had information about the robbery to contact the police.

“While every effort is made to protect officials and beneficiaries during pay days, we would like to appeal to beneficiaries to also be very vigilant and exercise caution.

“We will ensure that security at these paypoints is ramped up to ensure that our beneficiaries receive their grants in safe conditions.

“It’s unfortunate that our clients had to experience this incident and that some officials were injured.

“This is a selfish act by these robbers who are placing the lives of the vulnerable groups under further financial strain,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X