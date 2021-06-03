Service provider denies overcharging schools

Rainmaker says it charged for bulk sales, not single items

A company contracted to the Gauteng department of education to deliver stationery to schools in Soweto has denied claims that it has been overcharging the schools for its services.



Bongani Rainmaker Logistics, the company that was accused by the National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) of overcharging parents for learning, teaching and support material, said the prices referred to by the NASGB were for bulk buying...