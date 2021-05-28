'Schools' deep-cleaning no different from spring cleaning'

Millions spent just a waste – principal

Some school principals and school governing bodies at various schools in Gauteng that were decontaminated at the heavy cost of R430m say the work that was done was not different from their daily cleaning.



Officials from at least five schools that Sowetan visited, which formed part of the more than 2,000 schools that were "deep-cleaned" after they had positive cases of Covid-19, said they were not happy with the amount of money spent...