Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time

Motshekga says the period will be used for curriculum catch-up

The department of education is cancelling the midyear exams for grade 12 pupils to allow them time to cover the curriculum.



In a presentation to the portfolio committee on basic education on the impact of Covid-19 on teaching and learning on Tuesday, minister Angie Motshekga said the department is keeping the grade 12s in class for as long as they can...