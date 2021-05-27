Pupils detail incidents of racial abuse at prestigious school
Being told black people came from apes, or called by "bloody k word" and being barred from speaking their home languages are some of the challenges that black pupils are allegedly subjected to at Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria.
This has been revealed in an addendum by the school's alumni and pupils which is about exploration of racial injustices in SA and at Cornwall Hill College...
