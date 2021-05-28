Primary school learners to resume daily class attendance in July

Primary school learners will return to daily attendance and traditional timetabling from July 26.

This was published by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga in a government gazette.

Motshekga said the grade R to 7 learners will return to traditional timetabling provided that the risk adjusted differentiated strategy is implemented.

Last month the department’s director-general Mathanzima Mweli said schools made calls to the department to allow all primary school pupils to return to class full-time as scientists are saying they are less likely to be hospitalised or die from Covid-19 complications.

“Schools for learners with special education needs grades R to 12 must return to the daily attendance and traditional timetabling as well. Where practicable a primary school, a school for learners with special needs that returns to the normal time tabling must comply with the special distancing, minimum health and safety measures on covid-19 as the department’s standard operating procedures and the regulations,” Motshekga said.

Motshekga said these schools should use all the available rooms or spaces at the school to prevent overcrowding in classrooms.

“Movement of learners must be minimized during teaching time with teachers rotating between lessons. The head of department must provide all reasonable support to enable schools to safely return to a traditional timetabling model.

The schools have to inform the head of department through the district office within 72 hours of a cluster outbreak in the school,” Motshekga said.​