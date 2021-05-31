Covid infections hit Northern Cape schools
Pupils will have to make up lost time
Pupils in the Northern Cape will spend extra hours in class this year to recover time lost after the province had to close schools following a sharp increase in the number of infections.
Northern Cape education spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said all districts were affected and this had had a negative impact on learning and teaching at schools...
