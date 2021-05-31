South Africa

Mom blames NFSAS for daughter's death

College says she did not qualify for funding

31 May 2021 - 08:55

Nothing could have prepared Nomvuyiso Manyanya for the funeral of her daughter Yonwaba, who she had seen off to college but who came back in a coffin.

Yonwaba, 26, was a student at eThekwini TVET College in KwaZulu-Natal, where she was studying towards a diploma in electrical and infrastructure construction...

