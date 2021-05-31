Mom blames NFSAS for daughter's death

College says she did not qualify for funding

Nothing could have prepared Nomvuyiso Manyanya for the funeral of her daughter Yonwaba, who she had seen off to college but who came back in a coffin.



Yonwaba, 26, was a student at eThekwini TVET College in KwaZulu-Natal, where she was studying towards a diploma in electrical and infrastructure construction...