Cornwall Hill College leadership promises transformation and diversity

A group of parents braved the morning chilly weather conditions to hand over a memorandum against racism and lack of transformation at the prestigious Cornwall Hill college in Irene, Pretoria, on Monday.

Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the SA Reserve Bank, was also among the group of disgruntled parents carrying a placard that read “We stand by our children. No to racism.”

They were joined by pupils who were carrying placards and standing outside the school premises. Some placards, which were carried by white pupils, read: “I am not defined by my skin, It’s a privilege to learn about racism instead of experiencing it.”

The affected pupils were also given a platform to raise their concerns.

Singo Ravele, a grade 11 pupil, said she experienced racism when she was in grade 4. “One of the teachers looked me in the eye and said, ‘your hair is unpresentable’ and I would look better if I chemically straightened it. For a long time I was uncomfortable wearing my natural hair. Today I am angry that I was stripped from African identity, that did not end there... I was barred from speaking my home language,” she said.

Another pupil said she was told on numerous occasion that 'my hair is like steel wool', 'you [are] so smart for a black person'.

Speaking on behalf of parents, Zibusiso Kganyago said as parents, they pledge to work tirelessly to eradicate racism in the classroom.

“We are going to ensure that this becomes a school where you belong. We are ready to take this baton, today we pledge to act and be involved in the affairs of the school to ensure that your hurt, your anger are dealt with. We have heard your cries to learn about racism and not experience it. We have had your cries of wanting your names not to be mispronounced,” she said to the learners.

In the memorandum handed over to the school, the parents said they were raising their voices to push the college leadership to act swiftly to bring about an end to these experiences and to take concrete steps to change the culture to one which is truly inclusive and supportive of different races and cultures.