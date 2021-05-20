Lockdown retrenchments increase six-fold as Covid-19 lockdowns bite

In early 2020, insurance group Liberty was processing about 10 retrenchment claims a month. But five months after Covid-19 struck, that number increased six-fold.

Liberty’s retrenchment claim statistics for 2020, released on Wednesday, give an indication of just how many people lost their jobs in the formal sector as a result of Covid-19. Between August and October last year, the insurer was processing more than 60 retrenchment claims a month.

Its clients, mostly middle to high income earners, were considered to be less susceptible to job losses.

“This trend was expected, given the harsh realities and subsequent affect on jobs because of the pandemic,” said Kresantha Pillay, head of Liberty's flagship Lifestyle Protector product.

The most affected regions were Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.