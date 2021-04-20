Unions question why PetroSA ignored deal that could have made profits
500 workers at ailing SOE face retrenchments
Troubled state-owned entity PetroSA let a profitable gasoline supply offer slip through its hands despite the potential of making hundreds of millions of rand from it.
The offer to supply diesel and fuel for one year to PetroSA was made by Trescorp Alliance, a company nominated by the ministry of oil and gas of the Sultanate of Oman following a cooperation agreement with then minister of ernergy Jeff Radebe in June 2018...
