Leadership is an ongoing journey, not a destination

What it means to be a leader and how this must change after Covid

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent dramatic shift towards work from home (WFH) has caused upheaval for many businesses. While there was an initial uptick in productivity, this has waned as employees become disengaged and people struggle to come to grips with the cultural shift required. The need to keep employees engaged while also ensuring they maintain a work-life balance and sound mental health is a challenge. People in positions of leadership are often the only point of contact in a virtual world, and they need the right blend of skills to effectively and empathetically manage those under them. What it means to be a leader needs to change in the world post-Covid, with emphasis on different skill sets and professional leadership training and qualifications.



The screen between us..