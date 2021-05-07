SABC retrenchments will have no impact on election coverage, parliament told

The recent SABC retrenchments, which saw more than 600 employees let go, will have no impact on the quality of the coverage of local government elections in October this year.

This is according to group's executive for news, Phathiswa Magopeni, speaking in parliament on Friday.

The embattled broadcaster had embarked on the retrenchment process in a bid to trim its R2.4bn annual salary bill. Prior to this, it had battled various financial constraints.

However, speaking at the portfolio committee on communications, officials moved to allay fears of the impact of the budget constraints on election coverage.

Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said a plan to finance the elections was in place.

“What I can just assure honourable members is that the SABC has a comprehensive plan for the upcoming elections; transparent and equitable coverage. The biggest issue, though, that we need to highlight, is the budget. We are going to have to dip into our commercial coffers to fund the elections. We do not foresee any issues because, from a resourcing point of view, we are ready, both financial and human resources,” he said.

Mxakwe would, however, not be drawn to delve deeper into the strategy, arguing that some of the information was editorially sensitive.