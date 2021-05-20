South Africa

SA records more than 3,500 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate climbs to nearly 9%

By TimesLIVE - 20 May 2021 - 06:13
At the age of 103, Maria Lekiti gets vaccinated by Sister Ramatsobane Mahlangu at the Munsieville Care for the Aged home in Krugersdorp in phase two of the vaccine rollout targeted at the elderly.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

There were 3,522 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said. 

The new infections came from 40,355 tests, at a positivity rate of 8.72%. The government has previously flagged the 10% and 12% positivity rates as cause for concern.

Mkhize also reported that there were 167 new Covid-19 related deaths, as provinces “are back capturing data as far back as December 2020 as part of their Covid-19 mortality audits”.

The latest figures mean that were 1,621,362 total infections and 55,507 deaths to date across the country. There have also been 1,528,868 recorded recoveries.

It was also reported that 480,665 people had been vaccinated with the one-dose J&J vaccine under the Sisonke Programme, and 77,505 people had received the first of their Pfizer vaccine doses.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng health MEC tests positive for Covid-19 but symptoms 'not severe'

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi is self-isolating at home after she tested positive for Covid-19.
News
15 hours ago

Fragrance expert helps Covid-19 patients learn to smell again

After 13-year-old Sahil Shah lost his sense of smell to Covid-19 in November, his parents looked everywhere for help.
News
1 day ago

