SA records more than 3,500 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate climbs to nearly 9%
There were 3,522 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.
The new infections came from 40,355 tests, at a positivity rate of 8.72%. The government has previously flagged the 10% and 12% positivity rates as cause for concern.
Mkhize also reported that there were 167 new Covid-19 related deaths, as provinces “are back capturing data as far back as December 2020 as part of their Covid-19 mortality audits”.
The latest figures mean that were 1,621,362 total infections and 55,507 deaths to date across the country. There have also been 1,528,868 recorded recoveries.
It was also reported that 480,665 people had been vaccinated with the one-dose J&J vaccine under the Sisonke Programme, and 77,505 people had received the first of their Pfizer vaccine doses.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.