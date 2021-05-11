Nothing wrong with asking for public input in wage dispute: Senzo Mchunu

Government workers have threatened to strike if their demands are not met.

Mchunu would not be drawn into commenting further on the negotiations, saying only that a facilitator was working on breaking the deadlock.

Maintaining that he did nothing wrong by making the unprecedented plea, Mchunu said consultations were common.

Mchunu said President Cyril Ramaphosa has consulted various leaders since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. “Should we say that the president has run out of ideas and that he must step aside, if he no longer knows how to be the president of the republic and how to control the coronavirus? It is a fundamental issue that they are raising and it is not confined between me and them and around negotiations.

“This issue goes far beyond what they are talking about. I don’t think we must tamper with the fundamentals of SA just because it is negotiations.”

Mchunu said retrenchments were not on the table.

“While we have a problem of the wage bill currently, it has nothing to do with headcount. We are still short [of public servants] and we need to rationalise all these matters in a balanced way.”

He said the government is more than just an employer.

“The government must render services in health services, must service education, the private sector and the employees. We must also ensure the quality of the services that we render to the citizens. We must worry about informal settlements and electricity. It is not arrogance, to say so, it is pure fact and reality. That is why, in dealing with your resources, it is important to always remember fairness when distributing them.”