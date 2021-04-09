South Africa

Bleak future as workers face the axe

Most state-owned entities to cut jobs

09 April 2021 - 08:30
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Thousands of employees at state-owned entities are facing a jobs bloodbath as several troubled parastatals are in the process of cutting workers in an effort to stay afloat.

State oil company PetroSA will today meet labour unions in a second consultation as its ongoing section 189 which has put 500 jobs on the line is going ahead...

