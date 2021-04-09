Bleak future as workers face the axe
Most state-owned entities to cut jobs
Thousands of employees at state-owned entities are facing a jobs bloodbath as several troubled parastatals are in the process of cutting workers in an effort to stay afloat.
State oil company PetroSA will today meet labour unions in a second consultation as its ongoing section 189 which has put 500 jobs on the line is going ahead...
