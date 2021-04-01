WATCH | Emotions run high at SABC as colleagues bid farewell to each other

Emotions ran high at the SABC's headquarters on Wednesday as colleagues bid farewell to each other, after the retrenchment of more than 600 employees.

This week the public broadcaster announced it was letting go 621 employees after it had concluded its section 189 retrenchment process. Of those leaving the organisation, 346 are employees who opted for voluntary severance packages.

Last year, the broadcaster said it was initially going to let go 400 employees but the number went up when people were to be placed in lower job scale codes meaning their salaries would be affected.

“Some were concerned about the effect of lower job scale codes resulting from the organisation-wide job evaluation process, on current salaries and their pension. These colleagues took voluntary severance packages as a first option and chose not to participate in any alternative job-seeking processes,” said acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.