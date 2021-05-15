Pensioner drowns near Hermanus after heavy rains

A grandfather has drowned in a Western Cape lagoon a week after it burst its banks due to heavy rains.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said in a statement that the 66-year-old man drowned after being swept away by currents at Grotto East at the lagoon mouth, near Hermanus, on Friday.

Andre Barnard, NSRI Hermanus station commander, said it appeared the man had been walking at the lagoon with his daughter and his grandson “when he and the grandson may have waded in shallow water along the shore of the lagoon before being caught in currents”.

“The lagoon had broken its banks last week in heavy rainfall,” said Barnard.