South Africa

Pensioner drowns near Hermanus after heavy rains

15 May 2021 - 11:28
A 66-year-old man drowned in the lagoon near Hermanus on Friday.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

A grandfather has drowned in a Western Cape lagoon a week after it burst its banks due to heavy rains. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said in a statement that the 66-year-old man drowned after being swept away by currents at Grotto East at the lagoon mouth, near Hermanus, on Friday.

Andre Barnard, NSRI Hermanus station commander, said it appeared the man had been walking at the lagoon with his daughter and his grandson “when he and the grandson may have waded in shallow water along the shore of the lagoon before being caught in currents”.

“The lagoon had broken its banks last week in heavy rainfall,” said Barnard.

“The man was assisted to shore by his daughter and by a bystander and the child waded ashore. On getting the man to the shore CPR  efforts were initiated and NSRI Hermanus duty crew, WC (Western Cape) government health EMS, CMC ambulance services and the SA Police Service were activated.”

Barnard said  an NSRI advanced life support paramedic was able to reach them on the other side of the lagoon “where sadly the man was declared deceased”.

“The nine-year-old child was not injured,” said Barnard.

“The body of the man has been taken into the care of WC government health forensic pathology services. Police have opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family. NSRI commend the efforts of family and bystanders on the scene.”

