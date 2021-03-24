Ex-employers sentenced to 10 years in prison
Humiliated Mona still struggles with trauma of being fed faeces
Two months before Joseph Mona's former employers were sentenced for assaulting him and feeding him faeces, he escaped his neighbours who were taunting him about the incident.
Mona, 40, said he was tired of being made a laughing stock by the community of an informal settlement on the East Rand over the December 2017 racist incident that has left him scarred for life with severe illnesses...
