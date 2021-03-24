South Africa

Families blame homeowner

Two North West boys drown in deep pit at house

By Dimakatso Modipa - 24 March 2021 - 08:06

The families of two boys from Moeka village in the North West who were found drowned on Monday are demanding justice for their deaths.

The deceased were last seen on Sunday morning when they went out to play. The bodies of Puseletso Tsotetsi, 5, and Mpho Mangwane, 4, were discovered on Monday morning, at a house 100 metres away...

