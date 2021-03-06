South Africa

Two men drown at a Gqeberha beach

06 March 2021 - 12:24
The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned the public to be cautious at beaches after two men drowned in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Euegene Coetzee

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned the public to exercise caution at beaches after two men drowned in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) this week.

In a statement on Saturday, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the incident happened on Tuesday.

He said the NSRI, Nelson Mandela Bay municipal lifeguards, Coastal Water Rescue, Eastern Cape health emergency services and police tried in vain to save the men, who had been swept out to sea at Maitlands Beach.

“The lifeguards, assisted by Coastal Water Rescue swimmers, arrived on the scene swiftly and they were able to recover both men from the surf,”  said Lambinon.

“CPR efforts were conducted by paramedics on both men but sadly despite the extensive CPR efforts they were both declared deceased.”

