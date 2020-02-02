South Africa

Three Limpopo toddlers found drowned in pool after wandering off

By staff reporter - 02 February 2020 - 09:30
Three Limpopo toddlers were found drowned in a swimming pool in a village outside Makhado on Friday after wandering off while playing.
Image: 123RF/Siam Pukkato

Limpopo police have opened inquest cases after three toddlers drowned in a swimming pool in a village outside Makhado on Friday.

Police said the tragedy occurred in Tshituni Tsha Fhasi village in Mphepu.

“It is alleged that the three toddlers, who are residing in the same street just next to this place, were playing when they wandered off and gained entrance to the premises unnoticed and advanced to a swimming pool.

“The elder brother of one of the children got frightened when he could not see them and decided to trace them. He then made the horrific discovery of the three children unconsciously floating in the swimming pool. He immediately alerted his mother who reacted swiftly.

“The children were rushed to the local clinic. Sadly, they were all certified dead on arrival,” police said.

Two of the toddlers were four years old and the third three years old.

