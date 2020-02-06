Nine drown in KZN this week, search for three others continues

At least nine people have drowned and three remain missing in KwaZulu-Natal in the past five days.

In what has been described as a tragic week, police search and rescue (SAR) teams across KZN have been working around the clock to locate the missing victims.

Sunday

• Members of Pietermaritzburg SAR and K9 SAR recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy from the Mkansini river in Weenen, inland KZN.

• Police divers from Durban SAR, Empangeni SAR, Durban Metro Police SAR, Umhlali K9 SAR and IPSS Medical Rescue were called out to Glendale for a drowning. A father and his eight-year-old son, Nkosiyethu Gumede, were swimming in the Mvoti river when Nkosiyethu got into difficulty in deep water and drowned. The search was suspended.