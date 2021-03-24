Teen died while trying to rescue his friend
Drowned boy will always be a hero, says granny
A 15-year-old Limpopo boy, who drowned while trying to rescue his friend, has been described by his grandmother as a hero.
The family of Ntshembo Makhasa, who drowned while trying to save Sabata Rikhotso,13, at the Middle Letaba River, says he showed bravery as he died saving his friend...
