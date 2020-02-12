Two boys drown at construction site in North West

Two boys drowned while swimming in a rain-filled hole at a construction site in Makwassie, North West, on Tuesday.

Lt-Col Amanda Funani said after the hole transformed into a temporary dam, about seven boys between the ages of eight to 10 decided to go for a swim.

“Two boys, aged eight and nine, allegedly got into trouble and drowned,” she said.

“When the other boys noticed that the two boys were trapped under the water, one of them ran to the township and came across a police vehicle and reported the incident. Police went to the scene but were unable to save the boys. They called the divers, who retrieved the two bodies.”

The police urged the community, especially parents and guardians, to warn their children to not swim in dams, rivers, dongas or quarries as the water is muddy and can therefore be deep and dangerous.

“Due to the heavy rains, most rivers have strong currents that can’t be detected until it is too late,” added Funani.