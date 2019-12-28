SANParks suspends five rangers in Nic Dlamini broken-arm row

Five Table Mountain National Park rangers involved in the incident that left top cyclist Nic Dlamini with a broken arm have been placed on precautionary suspension.

SA National Parks acting CEO Lize McCourt said on Saturday an independent service provider would be appointed “to conduct a preliminary investigation following an unfortunate incident where a cyclist suffered a broken arm during an arrest by SANParks rangers on Friday”.

McCourt said park managers met the five rangers on Saturday morning and “placed them on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of the investigation”.

She expressed regret about what had happened and said SANParks"will afford Mr Dlamini and his family all the necessary support at this stage”.