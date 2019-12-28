Barbara Creecy orders suspension of SANParks rangers involved in scuffle with cyclist Nic Dlamini

SANParks said on Friday afternoon that Dlamini had been injured after resisting arrest.

“According to the TMNP section ranger, the cyclist had entered Gate 1 of the Silvermine section without paying the conservation fee nor showing proof of activity permits when requested,” SANParks head of communications Rey Thakhuli said.

He said the rangers were informed about the incident.

“ ... Upon investigating and finding the cyclist who could not produce his entry ticket or a valid activity permit, the situation spiralled causing the suspect to injure himself during the ordeal,” Thakhuli said.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who also visited Dlamini in hospital on Friday, called on SANParks to conduct a thorough and urgent probe into the incident.

“There must be consequences for the heavy-handedness with which the SANParks officials reacted in this situation. “Their aggression was evident not only in their attitude toward Nic Dlamini, but also towards other cyclists on the scene, who recorded incident.