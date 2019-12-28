Barbara Creecy orders suspension of SANParks rangers involved in scuffle with cyclist Nic Dlamini
Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy has instructed SANParks to suspend the rangers involved in an alleged scuffle that resulted in top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini sustaining a broken arm on Friday.
In a tweet, Creecy said she had also instructed SANParks to implement an independent investigation into the incident.
I have just visited @nich_dlamini in hospital and heard first hand his horrible experience. I have instructed @SANParks to suspend all official involved and implement an independent investigation.— Minister of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries ?? (@BarbaraCreecy_) December 27, 2019
She said she had visited the injured cyclist in hospital and “heard first-hand his horrible experience”.
Dlamini was injured during a scuffle with SANParks rangers in the Silvermine section of Table Mountain National Park on Friday.
The incident was caught on camera by another cyclist, Donovan le Cok. In the video, which was shared on social media, the rangers can be seen trying to force Dlamini into the back of a van.
SANParks said on Friday afternoon that Dlamini had been injured after resisting arrest.
“According to the TMNP section ranger, the cyclist had entered Gate 1 of the Silvermine section without paying the conservation fee nor showing proof of activity permits when requested,” SANParks head of communications Rey Thakhuli said.
He said the rangers were informed about the incident.
“ ... Upon investigating and finding the cyclist who could not produce his entry ticket or a valid activity permit, the situation spiralled causing the suspect to injure himself during the ordeal,” Thakhuli said.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who also visited Dlamini in hospital on Friday, called on SANParks to conduct a thorough and urgent probe into the incident.
“There must be consequences for the heavy-handedness with which the SANParks officials reacted in this situation. “Their aggression was evident not only in their attitude toward Nic Dlamini, but also towards other cyclists on the scene, who recorded incident.
“No matter what the circumstances, there is no excuse for this kind of reaction,” Winde said.
He added that the incident had revealed the fractured relationship between the cycling community and SANParks and that his office would be establishing a round table discussion in a bid to repair this relationship.
“This incident undermines Brand SA, at a time where our economy can ill-afford further damage to our brand and our tourism economy.”
Winde said he had been in contact with Creecy’s office, as well as with the CEO of SANParks.
“SANParks must urgently act to put this situation right and to ensure that no further incidents of a similar nature occur in the future.”
