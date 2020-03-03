Barbara Creecy promises action on Table Mountain safety concerns

Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy walked into the lion’s den on Tuesday afternoon: a public engagement with Table Mountain user groups, including dog walkers, climbers, hikers and horse riders.

Creecy absorbed a barrage of complaints from a feisty crowd that crammed into the Alphen Centre in Constantia. But she bounced back with an impressive townhall-style speech that promised prompt action to address several shortcomings such as security, maintenance and public access.

She also announced the reintroduction of a regular public forum for residents to air their grievances.

Creecy initially scribbled notes and listened intently as stakeholders listed a wide range of concerns, from exorbitant permit fees – including a R100 surcharge on joggers – to security jitters.